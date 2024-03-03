Zacks Research Comments on News Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of News in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for News’ FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWSA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWSA

News Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $139,956,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $43,928,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.