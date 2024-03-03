Zacks Research Weighs in on NETGEAR, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for NETGEAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTGR opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NETGEAR by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 69,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NETGEAR by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.