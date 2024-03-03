Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.59) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $15.28 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.