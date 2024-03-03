Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

