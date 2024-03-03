Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

