Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $311.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Zscaler stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.32. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

