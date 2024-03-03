Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $260.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.03.

Zscaler stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.32.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

