Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

ZUO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.89. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zuora by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

