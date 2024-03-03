Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Zynex worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 377.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.