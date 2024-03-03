Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Raised to $15.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Zynex has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zynex by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex



Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

