Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Zynex Price Performance
Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Zynex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zynex
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What are earnings reports?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.