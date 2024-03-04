10,100 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

