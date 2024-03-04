10,146 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,705 shares of company stock worth $1,348,552. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

