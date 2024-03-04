10,544 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6,050.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after buying an additional 935,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

