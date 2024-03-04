11,257 Shares in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expensify by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Insider Activity at Expensify

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 182,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 182,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 196,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,473 shares of company stock valued at $709,347 and sold 369,474 shares valued at $887,376. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY opened at $2.49 on Monday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.