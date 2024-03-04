11,800 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

