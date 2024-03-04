11,864 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,565 shares of company stock worth $1,255,200. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.50 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

