12,307 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.09 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

