13,672 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

