150,797 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,733,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 777,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

