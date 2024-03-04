15,654 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

