16,135 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EchoStar by 74.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in EchoStar by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

