17,569 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on AMPY

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.