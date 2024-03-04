18,007 Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $101,055,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
