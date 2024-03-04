18,835 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

