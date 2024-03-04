19,489 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock opened at $124.81 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,786 shares of company stock worth $5,312,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

