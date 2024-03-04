31,127 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after purchasing an additional 934,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,932,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

