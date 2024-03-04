3,560 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.