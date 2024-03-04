3,603 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $42.95 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

