37,944 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,104,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,181,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

