49,985 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

