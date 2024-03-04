57,236 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CommScope Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.