57,236 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

