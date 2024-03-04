8,951 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

SO opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

