8,951 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Southern
In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Southern Stock Down 0.6 %
SO opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.
Southern Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
