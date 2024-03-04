Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
