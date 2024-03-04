Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
