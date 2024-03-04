ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$40.60 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$44.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.99.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

