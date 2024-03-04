adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 1,242,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,253.4 days.

adidas Price Performance

ADDDF opened at $203.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.11. adidas has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

