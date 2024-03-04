adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get adidas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on adidas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.