adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. adidas has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
