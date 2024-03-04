AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of AECOM worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.38 on Monday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

