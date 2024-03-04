Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Down 2.4 %

AEOXF opened at $134.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.63. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

