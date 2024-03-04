Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Up 19.4 %
AAGFF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
