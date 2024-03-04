Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 19.4 %

AAGFF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

