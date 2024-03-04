Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $139.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

