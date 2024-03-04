Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

