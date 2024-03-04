Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $116.71 Average PT from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.06.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.24 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

