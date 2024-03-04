Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Sells $13,684.38 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) COO Michel Dahan sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $13,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,952.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Michel Dahan sold 10,744 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $16,330.88.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.78. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKBA

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.