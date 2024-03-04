Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Sells $13,684.38 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) COO Michel Dahan sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $13,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,952.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Michel Dahan sold 10,744 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $16,330.88.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.78. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.84.
AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
