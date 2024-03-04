Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,484,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 4,918,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,047.1 days.
Aker BP ASA Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS AKRBF opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $30.37.
About Aker BP ASA
