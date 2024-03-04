Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,484,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 4,918,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,047.1 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AKRBF opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $30.37.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

About Aker BP ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.