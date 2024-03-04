Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Critical Review

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aker Carbon Capture ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50 374Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

374Water has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given 374Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 374Water is more favorable than Aker Carbon Capture ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.3% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aker Carbon Capture ASA and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aker Carbon Capture ASA N/A N/A N/A 374Water -406.05% -44.86% -42.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aker Carbon Capture ASA and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aker Carbon Capture ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 374Water $3.02 million 58.87 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -33.50

Aker Carbon Capture ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 374Water.

Summary

374Water beats Aker Carbon Capture ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries. It offers carbon capture plants under the Just Catch and Big Catch brands. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. Aker Carbon Capture ASA is a subsidiary of Aker Horizons Holding AS.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

