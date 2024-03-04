Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $41.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.37.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

