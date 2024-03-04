Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,652,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

