Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,358,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $26,604,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,175. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.